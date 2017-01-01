Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Featured Articles

Heads or Tails

For many South Carolinians, hunting and fishing is a way of life. Hours are spent focusing, listening, thinking and waiting for the perfect catch or that elusive 10-point buck.

Happy Holidays

Happy Holidays!” “Merry Christmas!” The cheerful greetings we use during this festive month indicate the lighthearted celebration of our nation’s biggest holiday.

Coloring Outside the Lines

Larry Lebby can’t remember a time when he wasn’t creating.
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Restaurant Guide

Browse all listings »

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Eat & Drink

Local Spirits

The micro-distilling scene in the Midlands continues to grow as a handful of locally-owned businesses are producing spirits to satisfy the market of patrons looking for hand-crafted moonshine, vodkas, rums and bourbons.

Party Palates

The holidays are all about entertaining and, of course, feasting on comforting dishes.

Biscuits Are on the Rise

When fresh-baked biscuits are passed at the Southern dinner table, guests are cordially invited to “take two and butter them while they’re hot.”
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Health & Wellness

PULL!

The sport of shooting “clay pigeons” first developed in England around the turn of the 20th century as a means to practice wing shooting.

Beauty Trends

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Community

After the Tingles Fade

I was in the Chicago airport when I met Jan who was on her way to visit her fiancé for the weekend.

Will You Be My Valentine?

The image of a flying infant, armed with a bow and arrows, represents the hope and celebration of love on Valentine’s Day.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Education

Education – In Their Own Words

Higher Education

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Business

One Customer at a Time

Holt Chetwood loves being a banker, but it’s not the numbers or spreadsheets that he gets excited about.

Monkee’s of Columbia

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Home & Garden

All Sorts and Sizes

January and February are sleepy months in the garden, but they are also the perfect months to critically evaluate the elements in the landscape.

Heads or Tails

For many South Carolinians, hunting and fishing is a way of life. Hours are spent focusing, listening, thinking and waiting for the perfect catch or that elusive 10-point buck.
Edit Module

The Magazine

Columbia-Metro January-February 2017 - January/February 2017
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Things To Do

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow TagsEdit Module